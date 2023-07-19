Korea Open 2023: HS Prannoy vs Lee Cheuk Yiu, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 10 HS Prannoy faces 18th-ranked Lee Cheuk Yiu on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open 2023. Prannoy is now one of just two Indian singles stars remaining in the draw at this Super 500 tournament currently underway at Yeosu, South Korea.

Wednesday was a forgettable day for the Indian contingent with both PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth crashing out in three-game duels in the first round. With both having recently teamed up with new coaches, a lot was expected from the two superstars. However, neither managed to produce their best on the given day, ultimately falling by the wayside as early as the first round.

Only HS Prannoy and rising star Priyanshu Rajawat were able to cross the first-round hurdles in singles.

Prannoy, the fifth seed at the Korea Open, looked sharp as he sailed to a 21-13, 21-17 win over Canada Open quarterfinalist Julien Carraggi. Currently India's highest-ranked shuttler, the Keralite is eyeing a second title this season to add to his Malaysia Masters glory.

Korea Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Lee Cheuk Yiu: Head-to-head and Prediction

HS Prannoy and Lee Cheuk Yiu are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head, having split their first couple of meetings. While Cheuk Yiu emerged victorious 21-19, 21-17 in their first face-off at the 2017 China Open, Prannoy exacted revenge last year with a 21-19, 24-22 win at the German Open.

Lee Cheuk Yiu at the 2022 BWF World Championships (Image: Getty)

Lee Cheuk Yiu is a 26-year-old shuttler from Hong Kong. He has an Asian Junior Championships bronze medal and an Asian Youth Games silver medal on his resume.

On the current BWF World Tour, he won the Hong Kong Open in 2019. He also clinched the New Zealand Open in 2017 at the erstwhile BWF Grand Prix level.

This year, Yiu's best performance remains a runner-up finish at the Thailand Open, a Super 500 tournament. The Hong Kong shuttler also made a bunch of quarterfinals at the Badminton Asia Championships, the Swiss Open and the Thailand Masters as well as a semifinal appearance at the German Open.

Yiu was in devastating form in his opener at the Korea Open on Wednesday. He dropped just 16 points on his way to a 21-8, 21-8 thrashing of 133rd-ranked Lee Yun Gyu.

Prannoy needs to be at his attacking best right from the start of their second-round encounter, otherwise could find himself in a spot of bother.

Korea Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Lee Cheuk Yiu: Date and time

Prannoy will square off against Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men's singles second round at the Korea Open 2023 on Thursday in the fifth match of the day on Court 2.

Date: July 20, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Time: Approx. 12 noon local time; 8.30 am IST

Venue: Jinnam Stadium, Yeosu, South Korea

Korea Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Lee Cheuk Yiu: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Korea Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV too.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.