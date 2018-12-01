Lakshya Sen enters final of Tata Open India International Challenge

Deepanshu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 23 // 01 Dec 2018, 22:19 IST

India's Lakshya Sen

Seeded 2nd in the tournament, India's Lakshya Sen defeated Kantawat Leelavechabutr of Thailand 17-21, 21-9, 21-12 to enter the final of Tata Open India International Challenge 2018.

Lakshya struggled to adjust with the drift in the first game. Numerous errors resulted in him losing the first game 17-21. But the second game was one-way traffic as his control in the rallies was unmatched by his opponent.

The third game started on a very tight note as both players were eager to take the lead. But eventually, it was Lakshya's brilliant attacking game that helped him to win the game 21-12.

In the finals, he will play against his old foe and 2018 World Junior Championships Gold Medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Kunlavut defeated Lakshya in the semi-finals of World Junior Championship which was concluded last month. The Indian will be eager to take revenge of his semi-final defeat by winning the title on his home soil.

Tomorrow's Women's Singles final will be an all-Indian affair. Eight seed Vrushali Gummadi will be seen playing for title against the unseeded Ashmita Chaliha. Vrushali upset the third seed and tournament favourite Mugdha Agrey 21-11, 21-12. On the other hand, unseeded Ashmita Chaliha shocked the Thailand's Chananchida Jucharoen 21-19, 21-19 to make it to the finals.

In the women's doubles, both the top seeds have made it to the finals.In the finals, No. 1 seed Indian Pair of Jakkampudi Meghana and Poorvashi S Ram will play against the 2nd seed Hongkong's pair of NG Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting.

In the Mixed Doubles final, Thailand's pair of Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai will play against the Hongkong's Combination of Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung.

In the Men's doubles final, Indian combination of B Sumeeth Reddy and Arjun M.R. will play against either Goh Sze Fei/ Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia or Inkarat Apisuk / Nipithon Phuangphuapet of Thailand .