Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri, Satwik-Chirag enter All England Open quarters; Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth out

Lakshya Sen’s dream run continued as the in-form Indian shuttler toppled third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark to enter the quarter-finals of the All England Championships in Birmingham on Thursday.

World Championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen knocked out world No. 3 Antonsen in straight games to progress to the men’s singles quarter-finals.

However, barring Lakshya and other singles players, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal faced heart-breaking defeats in three games in their respective second-round matches.

While Lakshya kept the Indian challenge alive in the singles, the two doubles pairs also sealed their spots in the quarter-finals.

Fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the men’s doubles quarters with considerable ease.

Debutantes Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela also sealed their spots in the women’s doubles last-eight stage.

Lakshya surprises third seed Antonsen in their maiden meeting

Lakshya Sen is riding high on confidence these days. The 20-year-old seems to have continued from where he left off in last week’s German Open with yet another sterling performance.

World No. 11 Lakshya, who hails from Almora, Uttarakhand, notched up an upset 21-16, 21-18 win over third seed Antonsen in a fast-paced battle that lasted 55 minutes.

It was one of the biggest wins of Lakshya’s career so far. The tall Dane ousted reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the first round on Wednesday and was regarded as one of the toughest opponents in the world.

Antonsen was a two-time medallist at World Championships in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva respectively.

Lakshya, winner of the Indian Open in New Delhi earlier this year, will lock horns with China’s Lu Guang Zu in the quarter-finals. Lakshya has never played against Lu Guang Zu, ranked 27 in the world. Guang Zu shocked eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-10, 21-11 in the second round.

Kidambi Srikanth gives fifth seed Ginting a big scare

Kidambi Srikanth squandered away a one-game advantage to lose against fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

World No. 12 Srikanth had a flying start but could not capitalize on it and went down fighting 21-9, 18-21, 19-21 in 62 minutes.

Birthday girl Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu go down fighting

Birthday girl Saina Nehwal could not celebrate with a victory. Saina, who turned 32 on Thursday, tried hard to present herself with the perfect gift but Japanese Akane Yamaguchi spoiled her party.

Saina bowed out after her gallant fight ended with a loss to the second seed in a thrilling three-game match in the second round.

Former world No. 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, lost 14-21, 21-17, 17-21 to Yamaguchi in 50 minutes.

It was a much improved performance from the Indian veteran, who lost in straight games to Thailand’s Ratchanok Inthanon at the German Open last week.

Much was expected from PV Sindhu but she also failed to live up to expectations.

World No. 7 Sindhu made an early exit, going down 19-21, 21-16, 17-21 to left-hander Sayaka Takahashi. The Japanese, ranked 13 in the world, overcame a stiff fight from Sindhu in a marathon battle that lasted over an hour.

Doubles delight for the Indian camp

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the last eight stage after making short work of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany 21-7, 21-7.

World No. 8 Satwik and Chirag produced a clinical performance to dismiss the world No. 16 duo.

The star Indian pair will now clash with top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia. The world No. 1 Indonesian combination has so far registered 10 straight wins against the Indians.

Debutantes Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand make it to women’s doubles quarters

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela beat Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia. The world No. 6-ranked Indonesians retired when the match was evenly poised at 18-21, 19-14.

The world No. 46 ranked Treesa and Gayatri will face second seeds Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of Korea for a spot in the semi-finals on Friday.

Indian Results (Round 2)

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen bt 3-Anders Antonsen (Denmark) 21-16, 21-18 (55 minutes)

Kidambi Srikanth lost to 5-Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-9, 18-21, 19-21 (62 minutes)

Women’s singles

6-PV Sindhu lost to Sayaka Takahashi (Japan) 19-21, 21-16, 17-21 (66 minutes)

Saina Nehwal lost to 2-Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 14-21, 21-17, 17-21 (50 minutes)

Men’s doubles

5-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bt Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel (Germany) 21-7, 21-7 (27 minutes)

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia) 18-21, 19-14 (Retired) (48 minutes).

