Lee Cheuk Yiu wins second match in a row for North Eastern Warriors at Star Sports Premier Badminton League 2020

23 Jan 2020, 21:58 IST SHARE

Ko Sung Hyun and Christinna Pedersen

Chennai, January 23: World No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu continued his winning streak as the North Eastern Warriors clashed with the Awadhe Warriors in the fourth match of the Star Sports Premier Badminton League 2020 here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium today. Fresh from reaching the semi-finals at the Indonesia Masters, Lee Cheuk Yiu carried on his scintillating form to deliver a second consecutive win for the North Eastern Warriors, two days after upsetting World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth.

In an exhilarating battle between two of Hong Kong’s best shuttlers, Yiu held his nerves and dug deep to see off his senior compatriot, Wong Wing Ki Vincent of the Awadhe Warriors 13-15, 15-10, 15-11. Lee was initially troubled by Vincent’s aggressive show but once he found his rhythm, he was able to take the match away from the former World No. 10.

Earlier, Christinna Pedersen made a winning return to the league with a hard-fought win that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. The Danish star, who has two Olympic medals on her illustrious resume, had mesmerized her Indian fans with her exquisite touches in her two previous appearances for the Lucknow-based franchise.

This time it was no different. The former World No. 1 showed her grit and tenacity in partnership with fellow former World No. 1 Ko Sung Hyun to get the Awadhe Warriors off to a tight 8-15, 15-11, 15-14 win over the North Eastern Warriors’ Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na.