×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Macau Open 2018: Rituparna Das wins as rest of the Indian shuttlers crash out

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
75   //    31 Oct 2018, 23:57 IST

Rituparna Das
Rituparna Das

Rituparna Das was left the last Indian standing as the first round action came to an end at the Macau Open 2018 in Macau City on Wednesday. The former national women’s singles champion needed 24 minutes to outplay the 50th ranked Chiang Ying Li of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-7.

Up next for Das is the fifth seed and World No. 35 Han Yue of China. Das is currently placed at the 61st position following a string of good results since returning from an injury break.

She won the Polish International last month and made it to the final of the Belgian International, besides reaching the quarter-finals in three other BWF events.

Das’s win was the only bright spot on an otherwise disappointing day for the Indian contingent at this BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt fought valiantly for 64 minutes before bowing out to former World No. 9 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand, 21-13, 14-21, 16-21. Gurusaidutt had returned to action after more than a month since the Sydney International in September.

Mithun Manjunath, who had earlier qualified for this tournament, too crashed out with a 12-21, 15-21 loss to World No. 59 Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia while Shreyansh Jaiswal was pummelled 11-21, 6-21 by China’s Lu Guangzu.

In women’s singles, rising star Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka retired against the second seed Minatsu Mitani while trailing 12-21, 8-16.

In men’s doubles, Tarun Kona and his Malaysian partner Lim Khim Wah were beaten 12-21, 15-21 by the top seeds Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin.

With the European swing ending at the French Open last week, the world’s top 10 ranked shuttlers are taking a break this week to gear up for a hectic Asian swing. The China Open that starts on November 6 and the Hong Kong Open the week after will provide them ample opportunity to rack up points in their bid to secure a berth at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in December.

Topics you might be interested in:
Macau Open Badminton 2018 Gurusaidutt R. M. V.
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Belgian International 2018: Rituparna Das upsets second...
RELATED STORY
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram upsets top seed,...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal slips out of top 10; Rituparna...
RELATED STORY
Belgian International 2018: Rituparna Das edges fifth...
RELATED STORY
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram sets up clash with top...
RELATED STORY
Hyderabad Open 2018: Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth lead...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy moves up to 11th, Rituparna Das...
RELATED STORY
French Open Badminton: Former Indian champions of the...
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2018: Sourabh Verma beats Parupalli...
RELATED STORY
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us