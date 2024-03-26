Madrid Spain Masters 2024: Major title contenders & Indian challenge at BWF World Tour event ft. PV Sindhu

The BWF World Tour 2024 moves to Spain for its next event. The Madrid Spain Masters is a Super 300 tournament that begins on Tuesday, March 26. Though not many top players are taking part in this event, there are some big names to watch out for.

There is substantial Indian representation too, though some players are taking a rest from a hectic season.

For fans in Madrid, one disappointing fact is the absence of Spanish superstar Carolina Marin. The 2024 All England Champion has been in terrific form and would have received thunderous support from her home crowd. However, with her sights set on the Olympics, Marin is letting this tournament pass.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the biggest names that will be taking part in this World Tour event and their prospects in it.

Top Indian prospects at Madrid Spain Masters

PV Sindhu

Despite working with a new coach, the legendary Prakash Padukone, PV Sindhu's results haven't improved much in recent times. After losing to An Se Young in the Round of 16 at All England in two games, she went down to Tomoka Miyazaki at the same stage in Swiss Open.

With Olympics getting nearer and other stars raising their standards, Sindhu needs to up her game. This is a tournament she needs to win as she is now the top seed. A failure to win in Madrid will put her in the same downward spiral she found herself in last year.

Kidambi Srikanth

India's best hope in men's singles happens to be Kidambi Srikanth, who is coming off a semifinal loss in the Swiss Open. However, he seemed to be in good form last week and got the better of some big names en route to the last-four stage.

In Madrid, Srikanth would be up against Wang Tzu Wei in the second round, with both players getting a bye in their respective first-round matches. Wang is one of the players whom Srikanth defeated last week.

Former World Champion and the second seed, Loh Kean Yew might be his semifinal opponent. Loh has had a downturn in his form since an appearance in the final of the Thailand Masters in February. So, Kidambi Srikanth will fancy his chances of going all the way in Madrid.

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand

The young Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand also have a great opportunity to claim a World Tour title. Their biggest challenge may come from compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

The two Indian pairs may face-off in the final if they win all their matches. An earlier challenge may come from the top seeds, the Stoeva sisters - Gabriela and Stefani. With most big names opting out of this tournament, Treesa and Gayatri have an opportunity to go far in this event.

Top players to watch out for at Madrid Spain Masters

Ratchanok Intanon

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon is a former World Champion. However, her powers seem to be dwindling as she has struggled a lot during this year's World Tour.

The 29-year-old has lost in the very first round in her last three tournaments. To avoid a similar result, she will have to get over India's Ashmita Chaliha. This shouldn't be difficult, but in her present form, might not be that easy either.

Intanon's story is of a talent unfulfilled. When she won the 2013 World Championships title, the Thai shuttler was expected to reach great heights in the sport. That, unfortunately, didn't happen. But she stuck around as a leading player for a long time. But her present form suggests that even that position of her is under threat.

Tomoka Miyazaki

We may be witnessing the rise of a new star in the badminton world in the form of Tomoka Miyazaki. She stunned PV Sindhu at the Swiss Open last week and bested her experienced compatriot Aya Ohori before going down to Carolina Marin in the semis.

Was her run at the Swiss Open the arrival of the next big thing? Or, was it just a fluke? Her performance at Madrid will tell us. She won't be up against any big names in the first few rounds. This tournament could be her chance to notch up a maiden World Tour trophy.

Chou Tien Chen

The World No. 15 needs some consistency at this point of time. He won the Thailand Masters in February but then had a few early round exits in the following weeks.

Following his loss in the final of the Swiss Open, the Taiwanese shuttler would want another strong run in Madrid.

Lin Chun-Yi

Like Chou Tien Chen, Lin Chun-Yi needs to become more consistent. Coming off a win at the Swiss Open, and No. 2 in the World Tour rankings, a lot would be expected of him. At 24, he is no spring chicken, and if he is to reach great heights in the sport, he needs to show that the title last week was no fluke.