Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Two-time champion PV Sindhu will aim to return to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2023 when she takes on World No. 28 Aya Ohori in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, May 25.

Sindhu is looking to rebound from a lackluster campaign at the Sudirman Cup 2023, where she lost both her matches.

The Madrid Spain Masters 2023 runner-up, however, didn't have it easy in her opener at the Malaysia Masters on Wednesday. Sindhu was stretched to three games by Line Christophersen, placed 20 places below the two-time Olympic medalist. Sindhu needed 62 minutes to subdue the Dane 21-13, 17-21, 21-18.

Sindhu will hope to learn from her mistakes and give a better account of herself when she faces Aya Ohori.

PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori: Head-to-head and prediction

PV Sindhu have a flawless 12-0 lead over Aya Ohori in their head-to-head. Their most recent face-off was at the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022, where the Indian shuttler came through 21-15, 21-10.

The Japanese, who cracked the top 15 in 2017, had a prolific junior career. She was the Asian junior champion in 2013, and has a silver and a bronze in singles from the World Junior Championships.

Ohori's transition to the senior circuit has, however, been slower than she would have liked. She has five titles at the erstwhile BWF Grand Prix level and none to show for on the current BWF World Tour.

It has so far been a disappointing season for the 26-year-old southpaw. She made pre-quarterfinal exits in each of the seven competitions she played prior to the ongoing Malaysia Masters.

Ohori has advanced to the Round of 16 in Kuala Lumpur without even taking the court as her opponent, Lalinrat Chaiwan, withdrew ahead of their match.

With no match practice in the first round and such a poor record against PV Sindhu, she might be having a hard time against the Indian on Thursday.

Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori: Date and time

Sixth seed PV Sindhu will square off against Aya Ohori in the women's singles second round at the Malaysia Masters 2023 on Thursday in the second match of the day on Court 1.

Date: May 25, 2023

Time: Approx 10.40 am local time, 8.10 am IST

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori: Where to watch & live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

Poll : 0 votes