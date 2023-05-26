Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

India's top-ranked female shuttler PV Sindhu will hope to inch closer to a third Malaysia Masters title when she takes on Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2023 on Saturday, May 27.

Sindhu has been having an underwhelming season this year and with a 10-9 win-loss record.

The World No. 13 Sindhu and the ninth-ranked Tunjung last met in the final of the Madrid Spain Masters in April. The Indonesian player steamrollered past the Indian shuttler 21-8, 21-8 in less than half-an-hour to win the title.

PV Sindhu, seeded sixth in the tournament, has looked a tad below her best in the Malaysia Masters so far. She has been stretched to three games two times in three matches. In the first round, Sindhu beat Line Christophersen, ranked 20 places below her, 21-13, 17-21, 21-18 in a little more than an hour.

The two-time Olympic medalist then ran into Aya Ohori of Japan in the Round-of-16 and decimated the Japanese 21-16, 21-11 in just 40 minutes.

However in the quarter-finals, Sindhu played a tough three-game match against Zhang Yi Man before prevailing 21-16, 13-21, 22-20.

On the other hand, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, seeded seventh, played relatively easy encounters with her quarter-finals against Wang Zhi Yi being the longest at 39 minutes. The Indonesian triumphed 21-11, 21-14 to set up a semi-final clash with Sindhu.

PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Head-to-head and prediction

Although PV Sindhu is ranked 13 and Tunjung ranked 9, the head-to-head is in favor of the Indian with a 7-1 record. The only win the Indonesian could eke out was at the Madrid Spain Masters last month in which she won in thumping fashion.

However, the form seems to be with Tunjung this time around as she has been on the top of her game.

Going by the current trend, it wouldn't be a surprise if Tunjung gets a win over Sindhu in the semi-finals.

Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Date and time

PV Sindhu will square off against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles semi-finals at the Malaysia Masters 2023 on Saturday.

The match is listed as the third match of the day on Court 1.

Date: May 27, 2023

Time: Approx 2.00 pm local time, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Where to watch & live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

