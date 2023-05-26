Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Sixth seed PV Sindhu takes on World No. 18 Zhang Yi Man in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, May 26.

After needing three games to prevail over Line Christophersen in the first round, the Indian shuttle queen was in control of her second-round match against Aya Ohori on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medalist thumped the 28th-ranked Japanese 21-16, 21-11 to book her place in the last eight.

This will be the Madrid Spain Masters runner-up's third quarterfinal of the season.

PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man: Head-to-head and prediction

Zhang Yi Man has a 2-1 lead over PV Sindhu in their head-to-head. Sindhu's solitary win over Yi Man incidentally was a year ago at the Malaysia Masters when the Indian came through 21-12, 21-10.

Zhang Yi Man, however, soon restored order with a 21-17, 21-11 win over Sindhu in their most recent faceoff at the All England Open earlier this year.

After struggling in the first three tournaments of the season, the Chinese turned things around at the Thailand Masters in February. She won five matches in a row to lift the trophy at this Super 300 event.

Yi Man then went into a slump, failing to reach the quarterfinals in three consecutive tournaments. At the Malaysia Masters once again, the 26-year-old has got into the groove, recording two wins to make the last eight.

Following a 21-15, 21-13 win over Beiwen Zhang, Yi Man came storming back from a game down to edge Kim Ga Eun 16-21, 21-15, 21-18. She will now hope to draw confidence from that narrow win as she gears up to face Sindhu.

This could be a tough battle for the Indian. Unless the Chinese is tired from her second-round marathon, she could pose quite a threat for the Indian shuttle queen.

Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man: Date and time

Sixth seed PV Sindhu will square off against Zhang Yi Man in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Malaysia Masters 2023 on Friday in the third match of the day on Court 1.

Date: May 26, 2023

Time: Approx 10.30 am local time, 8 am IST

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man: Where to watch & live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

