Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth moves into quarterfinals, PV Sindhu crashes out

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 05 Apr 2019, 01:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu lost in the 2nd round

It was a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth was the only Indian to qualify for the quarterfinals of Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament played at Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy were knocked out in the 2nd round.

PV Sindhu lost to Korean Sung Ji Hyun in two straight sets. Sindhu began the first game on an aggressive note, taking an early 8-5 lead. The Korean immediately made a strong comeback to level the scores at 8-8. Sindhu took 3 points in succession to take an 11-9 lead at the interval. After the interval, The Korean showed her class to take a 16-14 lead, as Sindhu committed a lot of mistakes, and eventually won the first set 21-18.

Ji Hyun started the 2nd game with aggression, taking an early 5-0 lead. The Korean continued to dominate Sindhu and took a 11-6 lead at the interval. After the interval, Sindhu could not match Ji Hyun's speed, and lost the 2nd set 8-21. PV Sindhu had also lost to Sung Ji Hyun in the first round of All England Badminton Championships 2019.

Kidambi Srikanth had no problems in defeating Khosit Phetpradab in two straight sets. In the first game, Srikanth dominated with controlled aggression to take a 6-2 lead, and maintained the lead throughout the game to win it 21-11.

The Indian continued to dominate the Thailand player in the 2nd set too, winning it 21-15 to move into the quarterfinals, where he will take on Chen Long of China .

The mixed doubles pair of Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy to Tan Kian Miang and Lai Pei Jing in three sets. The Indian pair won the first set 21-15 before Malaysian pair won the next two sets 21-17 and 21-13 to move into the quarterfinals.

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian left in the tournament. After reaching the finals of India Open, last week, Srikanth would be hoping to continue his good form against a tough opponent.

Advertisement