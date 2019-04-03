Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progress into the 2nd round

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 03 Apr 2019, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu moved into the 2nd round of Malaysia Open

It was a mixed day for the Indian shuttlers in the Malaysia Open World Tour Super 750 tournament played in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Aya Ohri in two straight games. The Indian had a 5-2 lead in the first game before the Japanese player showed her class by taking a 12-7 lead. The Indian showed her character by taking back a 13-12 lead. It was a closely fought game as both players earned alternate points before PV Sindhu held her nerves to win the first set 22-20.

In the second game, PV Sindhu played with fewer errors and dominated the Japanese player right from word go. The Indian won the 2nd set 21-12 to move into the 2nd round, where she will take on Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the 2nd round.

Saina Nehwal lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in three gruelling sets. Saina Nehwal had to fight it out in the first game, winning it 22-20. In the next two games, Chochuwong played with more precision winning them 21-15 and 21-10 to move into the 2nd round.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Ihsan Maulana Mustofa in two straight sets. It was a dominating performance by the Indian, who won the game 21-18 and 21-16 in 38 minutes to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand in the 2nd round.

HS Prannoy lost to Pre-qualifier S Thammasin in three sets. The Indian won the first set 21-12 before the Thailand player won the next two sets 21-16 and 21-14 knock HS Prannoy out of the tournament.

Sameer Verma lost to Shi Yuqi in the first round yesterday. Kidambi Srikanth is lone Indian left in the men’s singles.

The disappointment for Indian men’s doubles team continued as Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy lost to Chinese Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong in two straight games at 16-21, 6-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy had lost to Korean pair of Baek H N and Kim H R in three sets.

Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are the only Indians left in the tournament.

Advertisement