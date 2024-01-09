Malaysia Open 2024: HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 8 HS Prannoy will get his 2024 season underway on Wednesday (January 10) with a tricky first-round encounter against the ninth-ranked Anders Antonsen at the Malaysia Open 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian shuttler is coming into this season on the back of a stellar 2023 campaign that saw him win a bronze medal at both the Asian Games and the BWF World Championships. He also triumphed at the Malaysia Masters and finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open.

With crucial Paris Olympic qualifying points up for grabs at this Super 1000 event, both players will give it their all, setting the stage for a mouthwatering contest.

Malaysia Open 2024: HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen: Head-to-head and Prediction

Anders Antonsen in action at the Singapore Open 2023

Prannoy has a flawless 2-0 lead over Antonsen in their head-to-head. While their first meeting at the 2017 Japan Open was a straight-game win for the Indian, Prannoy needed three games to grind it out against Antonsen at the 2018 Hong Kong Open.

Both players have improved by leaps and bounds since then. The 26-year-old Dane peaked at World No. 2 in the rankings in September 2022 and has three medals to show for from the BWF World Championships, the most recent of which was a bronze last year.

He also has four titles and five runner-up finishes on the BWF World Tour, with his biggest achievement being the World Tour Finals victory in 2020. Antonsen grabbed the Korea Open title and finished second-best at the Singapore Open last year.

The World No. 9 definitely has the pedigree to give Prannoy a hard time in his first match of the year. However, considering the Indian's increased self-belief and great run of form last season, he is expected to pull through.

Malaysia Open 2024: HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen: Date and time

Eighth seed HS Prannoy and Anders Antonsen will lock horns in the men's singles first round of the Malaysia Open 2024 on Wednesday in the eighth match of the day on Court 1 at the Axiata Arena.

Date: January 10, 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Approx. 2 pm local time; 11.30 am IST

Venue: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia Open 2024: HS Prannoy vs Anders Antonsen: Where to watch & live streaming details

This Malaysia Open 2024 match will be telecast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will be live streamed on Jio Cinema as well as on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.