Malaysia Open 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details in India

The 2024 Malaysia Open, BWF’s first World Tour tournament of the year has officially begun. Held in the home court of former All-England Champion Lee Zee Jia, the Super 1000 promises some delightful action.

On the first day of the event, five Indians took to court, with Aakarshi Kashyap being the first in action. Kashyap, India's only representative in the women's singles event, lost to China's Zhang Yi Man.

Doubles pairs Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun and Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda also suffered opening round losses in Kuala Lumpur.

On the other hand, Srikanth Kidambi kickstarted his year in the perfect manner, clinching an unexpected victory over Indonesian sixth seed Jonathan Christie. The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto also won their first round, and are up against 7th seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara next.

Men's singles shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will take to court tomorrow for their opening rounds, and will be joined by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Malaysia Open 2024: Schedule

First round: January 9-10th, 2024

Second round: January 10-11th, 2024

Quarter-finals: January 12th, 2024

Semi-finals: January 13th, 2024

Finals: January 14th, 2024

Venue: Axiata Arena, KL Sports City, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

Total prize money: US $1,300,000

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 6:30 am IST.

Where to watch the Malaysia Open 2024

Badminton enthusiasts in India can catch the live telecast of the Super 1000 on the Sports TV 18 and Sports TV 18 HD channels. A live stream will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website, while the official Badminton World YouTube channel, BWF.TV, will also display select matches.

Indian contingent at the Malaysia Open

Men's Singles - Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen

Men's Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun

Women's Singles - Aakarshi Kashyap

Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda