Malaysian Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth loses tamely, PV Sindhu goes fighting in the semi-finals

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 30 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST

The Indian challenge ended as both K Srikanth and PV Sindhu lost their semi-final encounters at the 750 Super Series event played at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.

In the men’s section K Srikanth took on Japan Kento Momota. It was a clinically dominating performance by the Japanese player who outplayed K Srikanth in all skills of badminton. Beginning of the first game was on even grounds as both players took alternate points till 6-6. Then Kento Momota showed his class and advanced to a lead of 11-8 at the interval. After the interval, the Japanese left handed player continued outplaying K Srikanth, and won the first set 21-13 easily.

Kento Momota started the second game on a great note taking a 5-1 lead and continued his domination over K Srikanth. At the interval, Momota had a comfortable 11-5 lead. After the interval, he continued his aggression and won the second set 21-13.

In the women’s section, PV Sindhu took on World number 1 Tai Tzu Ying. The first game saw some brilliant badminton from both players. Tai Tzu Ying had a 6-3 lead, Sindhu took 3 points in succession to level the scores at 6-6. The World number 1 Tai had a slender lead of 11-9 at the interval. After the interval, it was complete domination by Tai who won the first set 21-15 easily.

PV Sindhu got off to a great start in the 2nd set with an early 6-1 lead. Tai Tzu Ying showed her class by forcing Sindhu to commit mistakes and led 11-10 at the interval. After the interval, both players fought for each point till 19-19. Sindhu held her nerves and managed to win 2nd set 21-19.

In the third and deciding game, Tai Tzu Ying dominated the play with placement, drops and smashes. At the interval, the World number 1 Tai had an 11-6 lead. After the interval, Chinese Taipei player continued her brilliant play and won the third set 21-11 to progress into the finals.