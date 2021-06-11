Malvika Bansod off to a flying start, Aman loses opening match in Lithuania International

Teenage sensation Malvika Bansod got off to a flying start at the RSL Lithuanian International Badminton tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania on Friday.

However, another Indian in the fray, Aman Farogh Sanjay, crashed out from the four-day Future Series tournament organized by the Lithuanian Badminton Federation.

Third seed Malvika Bansod made light work of local girl Vilte Paulauskaite 21-6, 21-10 in just 19 minutes. The world No. 128 Malvika dominated the women’s singles first round match from start to finish.

Malvika Bansod did not take long to adjust to the court, winning eleven consecutive points to establish a strong 12-1 lead in the first game. The nineteen-year-old went on to wrap up the game quickly by a score of 21-6.

Her Lithuanian opponent tried to offer a semblance of resistance in the second game but Malvika Bansod was in no mood to let go of the momentum. The southpaw claimed the second game at 21-10, triumphing on her second match point.

Malvika Bansod will lock horns with Heli Neiman of Israel in the second round on Saturday. Her first major hurdle will come in the quarter-finals where she is expected to meet a seeded player.

Malvika Bansod sails but French qualifier beats Aman

It was a disappointing outing for the only entrant in the men’s singles -- Aman Farogh Sanjay. The 21-year-old Thane player became the victim of a qualifier.

Sixteen-year-old Alex Lanier of France surprised Aman Farogh Sanjay 21-11, 21-10 in 21 minutes. Aman Farogh Sanjay, winner of Khelo India Youth Games, was expected to put up a much better display but failed to rise to the occasion.

World No. 361 Alex Lanier did not give left-hander Aman, ranked 711 in the world, any chance in a clinical performance to make it through to the second round. Aman was promoted to the main draw at the last moment. Alex Lanier won two matches in the qualifiers on Thursday to make it to the main draw.

