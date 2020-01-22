My immediate goal is to improve my all-India rank in badminton, says Khelo India Youth Games silver medallist

Unnati Bisht

Guwahati, 21 January 2020: Uttarakhand's Unnati Bisht went down fighting against Gujarat's Mir Tasnim Irfan Ali in the Khelo India Youth Games badminton competition in Guwahati on Tuesday, however, the athlete has performed well in the junior competitions and is on track for a bright future in the sport. The top seed at the Khelo India Youth Games clinched the first game 21-15 in the final against Ali but lost the next two games 21-10, 21-14.

Bisht, who hails from Dehradun, expressed that she wants to improve her all-India rank in the near future.

"I have just entered the senior circuit so I want to improve my all-India rank. I want to play in international tournaments and attain a world rank as well," said the badminton player.

When asked about how did she pick up badminton, Bisht spoke about her parents' love for sports and her eventual entry into the game.

"Both my parents are sports lovers and therefore they wanted their child to take up sports. I have been very athletic since my childhood. I have always liked badminton and once I started doing well, I thought of pursuing the sport as a career," said the badminton player.

Bisht was part of the Uttarakhand team which made history at the 44th Inter State – Inter Zonal Junior National Badminton Championship last year. Uttarakhand reached the final of the tournament for the first time. Bisht, who started playing in Dehradun, currently practices in Hyderabad.

"I had started playing in Dehradun, my hometown. Now, I am practicing in Hyderabad. This is my third Khelo India Youth Games. I played in Delhi and Pune as well," said Bisht.