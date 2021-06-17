Pullela Gopichand announces National Badminton Scholarship Programme 

Noted badminton coach Pullela Gopichand unveiled a scholarship program for students to help them take up badminton as a full-time profession. The National Badminton Scholarship program at The Sports School in Bengaluru, along with its technical partner Badminton Gurukul, will impart training to help students take up the sport, without compromising on their academics.

The deserving students will be offered up to 100% scholarship to succeed in their endeavors of taking up badminton professionally.

Read: Pullela Gopichand urges youth to focus on fitness and yoga instead of resorting to medication

Pullela Gopichand said: “Badminton Gurukul is an initiative that has been started with the idea to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organized and systematic manner."

He wants young badminton aspirants to fulfill their potential.

"We are extremely glad to be associated with The Sports School, India's 1st Integrated School for Sports & Academics. This is a professional academy that will be providing training at the beginner, intermediate and professional levels and at the same time ensuring full-fledged guidance for young badminton enthusiasts."

Equal support to both badminton and academics

In the programme, a child will get equal support for both academics as well as sports training. Dr Sankar UV, the Director of The Sports School, said: “Today sports are not just played as a hobby, but they are now looked at as a career option too. With a sports-driven academic curriculum we believe students find the balance between sports and study."

Dr. Sankar believes the program will help students develop themselves holistically.

"This scholarship program will give us an opportunity to discover sporting talent from every corner of the country who, with the help of the champion mentors, can be groomed to become the future heroes and represent India as well as be equipped with an academic career to back them.”

Also read: National champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat aiming to become India’s best women’s doubles pair

The programme will give 100% scholarship to five students per year while another five are entitled to receive 25% to 75% scholarship support. The scholarships will cover academic and sports fees only.

The students will be selected through a ranking system, past achievements and selection trials.

The Selection Committee comprises Pullela Gopichand, Dr. Sankar UV and Supriya Devgun, the founder and managing director of Badminton Gurukul.

Read Also: Can Sai Praneeth carry forward the legacy of Gopichand Academy at the Tokyo Olympics?

Edited by Diptanil Roy