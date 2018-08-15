New Event Manager of Badminton Europe: Tamara Geeraerts

More than a week ago, Badminton Europe welcomed Tamara Geeraerts, the new Event Manager.

Tamara Geeraerts is from Belgium. She was born in Herenthout (Flanders, Dutch-speaking). Originally, her intention was to go working at the Flemish archery federation, because she practiced archery and she was a good coach. But then "Badminton Vlaanderen" (the Flemish badminton confederation) was looking for someone and Tamara has applied. She fell in love with badminton, the sport she's now playing in recreational level. Recently, she became the Administrive Director and Vice Tournament Director of Badminton Vlaanderen.

But now, Geeraerts has left Badminton Vlaanderen. She moved to Copenhagen to become the new Event Manager of Badminton Europe, replacing Zsofia Horvath, who moves to the staff of Badminton World Federation. In the Badminton Europe staff, Tamara will be responsible for the organization of all kinds of events: the major events and the circuit tournaments, for Elite as well as Juniors and U17.

Matthieu Hecker is now the Events Junior Manager at Badminton Europe. He will help the new Event Manager where possible and they're going to work together to realize huge things.

According to a news item posted by Badminton Vlaanderen, Tamara Geeraerts has been in office at Badminton Vlaanderen until 31 July 2018 to start at Badminton Europe on 1 August. But Tamara will be present at the Belgian Yonex International, the most important (international) event in Belgium, wherefore Tamara was partly responsible. Tamara Geeraerts is happy with her new job. Event Manager is a job wherefore you have to travel a lot. Tamara loves traveling, so she's excited to combine two of her passions (the other one is organizing events) in one job.

With the employment of Tamara, there are now 9 people in the Badminton Europe Confederation staff. The next months and years, that number should grow up to 13.