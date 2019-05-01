×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand Open 2019: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy advance, Saina Nehwal crashes out 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
16   //    01 May 2019, 22:39 IST

Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round
Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round

It was a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers as a number of them crashed out in the first round of the Super Level 300, New Zealand Open, played at Auckland on Wednesday.

In the women’s singles, Saina Nehwal suffered a shock loss to World number 212 Wang Zhi Yi of China in three sets. It was a disappointing performance by Saina, who lost by a 16-21, 23-21, 4-21 scoreline to be knocked out of the competition in the first round itself.

In all-Indian first round match, Sai Praneeth defeated Subhankar Dey in three sets by a 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 scoreline to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Lin Dan of China in the next round, hoping to cause an upset.

HS Prannoy, on the other hand, defeated Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight sets. It was a commanding performance by Prannoy, who thoroughly outplayed his opponent, winning the match 21-15, 21-14 to move into the 2nd round where he will take on Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, youngster Lakshya Sen put on a stern resistance against Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei before succumbing in three sets 15-21, 21-18, 10-21 to be knocked out in the first round of the tournament.

The men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated the Australian pair of J Feng and J Jiang in two straight sets 21-7, 21-10 to move into the 2nd round where they will take on Goh V S and Tan W K.

Lastly, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost to the Chinese combine of Liu XX and Xia Y T in three sets. The Indian pair put on an impressive display, but ultimately fell short, going down in three sets 14-21, 23-21, 14-21.

Tags:
New Zealand Open 2019 Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy Leisure Reading
Advertisement
New Zealand Open 2019: Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
All England Badminton Championships: Sindhu crashes out, Nehwal, Srikanth & Praneeth stay on course
RELATED STORY
All England Open Championships: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth badminton matches, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth progress into the 2nd round. 
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: Saina, Sindhu and Srikanth progress into the second round
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: Saina and Srikanth sail into the quarterfinals, Sai Praneeth bows out 
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Sai Praneeth rises four places; Sameer Verma drops to 14th
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth rises to 7th, Sai Praneeth climbs four places
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals 
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us