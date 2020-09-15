200% sure that Olympics will happen next year: Pramod Bhagat

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a nasty impact on the sports world as evidenced by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee's decision to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games by one year.

Initially, Tokyo was all set to host the Olympics in 2020. However, it will now do so starting 23 July, 2021.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, India's para-badminton stars Sukant Kadam and Pramod Bhagat gave their views on the possibility of the Tokyo Olympics happening in 2021.

We need to learn to live with coronavirus: Sukant Kadam

Kadam stated that the IOC was confident in hosting the Olympic Games with or without any audience next year, so there was no reason to delay it again. He also pointed out IOC's statement, where the global body clarified that the competition would take place irrespective of the pandemic.

"I feel that the Olympics will definitely happen because the other sports like tennis, football and cricket have resumed. I don't think there is a reason to stop the other sports. In my opinion, all countries will participate in the Olympics because a statement had come out recently that we have to live with the virus. We cannot do anything about it."

On the other hand, World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat believed that a vaccine for COVID-19 would probably be out by November or December this year. Hence, in his view, the Olympics would definitely be taking place in 2021.

"Maybe we will get the vaccine in November or December. Japan's President also said that they were ready to conduct the Olympics without a live audience. So, I am 200% sure that the Olympics will happen, but I don't know if the fans will be allowed."

Bhagat and Kadam have been a source of pride for India with their badminton performances on the world stage and are among the favorites to win a medal at the upcoming Paralympic Games.