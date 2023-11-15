2023 BWF Japan Masters: Indian results at the end of day one

After a disappointing opening day for India at the Japan Masters, where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were handed an unexpected defeat, fans hoped for better results today.

Unfortunately, of India's three men's singles players who took to court today, only HS Prannoy managed to make it through to the Round of 16 in Kumamoto.

First in action at the Japan Masters was rising star Priyanshu Rajawat. Rajawat was battling Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi and went down without much of a fight. At the end, the scoreline read 21-15, 21-12, in a match that lasted merely 30 minutes.

Next up was world championships bronze medalist, Lakshya Sen. The Indian was handed a difficult match, having to take on Japanese 3rd seed Kodai Naraoka in his opening round.

The first match was an intense affair, with both players trading blows till Naraoka sealed the deal 21-17. Sen failed to find his rhythm in the second set, eventually losing 21-10.

The last Indian on court today at the Japan Masters was HS Prannoy. This was the world number eight's first time back on court after his back injury that he suffered at the Asian Games, and fans were anticipating an exciting return.

Prannoy was playing Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu, and lost the first game 20-22. The second game started out with Yiu in the lead, and for a second it looked like India's campaign at the Japan Masters was about to draw to a close.

However, HS Prannoy quickly came roaring back to win the second set 21-19, before cementing his spot in the next round with a 21-17 victory in the third game.

2023 BWF Japan Masters results (Indians Only)

Men's Singles

Lin Chun-Yi (Chinese Taipei) beat Priyanshu Rajawat (India) 21-15, 21-12

Kodai Naraoka (Japan) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 21-17, 21-10

HS Prannoy (India) beat Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) 20-22, 21-19, 21-17

HS Prannoy is the lone surviving Indian at the event. He will fight Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen tomorrow for a spot in the quarterfinals.