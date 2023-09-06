2023 China Open: Indian results at the end of day two

Day two of the 2023 China Open brought another wave of disappointing results for Indian fans. After a winless day for the contingent yesterday, the unlucky streak continued today and resulted in India's campaign at the China Open coming to an unexpected end.

First to take to court today were mixed doubles pair Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor, ranked 32 in the world. The Indians were up against world number 11 Malaysian duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

The match got off to a strong start for the Indians, as they managed to keep the scoreline close for the first half of the first game. However, the Malaysians quickly ran away with the game in the second half, claiming a 21-15 victory.

The second game looked like it might go better for Reddy and Kapoor, as they took a 3-0 lead right in the beginning. Unfortunately, the Indians weren't able to capitalize on their lead, and eventually lost the game 21-16.

The last Indians to get down to business at the China Open were men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are enjoying a career high as the world number twos. They were India's most promising medal contenders.

The pair was facing Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, who are currently ranked 13 in the world. Coming into this match, Rankireddy and Shetty led the head-to-head between the pairs 3 to 1.

Fikri and Maulana got off to a strong start in the first game, as they stormed to a 21-17 victory. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were quick to make a recovery in the second set with a 21-11 win, forcing the Indonesians into a decider.

The third set began as a close encounter, with both sides displaying astonishing speed and skills. However, at the end of the one-hour and eight-minute long match, it was Fikri and Maulana who won the game 21-17.