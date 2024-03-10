2024 French Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out, Sat-Chi march on to the finals

Yesterday's semifinals at the French Open saw India’s Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty take to the court for some thrilling matches. Fans were treated to some delightful badminton, and while Sen stumbled after a tough fight, Rankireddy and Shetty sailed through to the finals.

First on court between the two was World No. 19 Lakshya Sen. The Indian was facing the Thai World Champion World No. 8, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, in what promised to be a thrilling encounter.

The match got off to an electric start, with Sen and Vitidsarn at each other's necks. While leads were swapped back and forth, Sen eventually clinched the first game 24-22. The second was a completely different story. The eighth-seed Thai switched to a different gear, leaving Sen struggling to catch up. Vitidsarn won the game 21-13, forcing a third and deciding game. Unfortunately for Indian fans, Sen was unable to keep up with the Thai's craft in the third game as well, losing 21-11 and crashing out of the event.

Next on the court at the French Open were Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who took on World No. 2 Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae. The Indians, who currently top the men's doubles world ranking charts, had lost their previous encounter with the Koreans while playing on their home ground at the Indian Open.

Rankireddy and Shetty looked ready for revenge, and revenge was exactly what they took. The Indian first seeds steamrolled over their Korean counterparts, marching on to the finals with a score of 21-13, 21-16.

French Open 2024: Full results at the end of Day 5 (Indians Only)

Men's Singles

Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) beat Lakshya Sen (India) 22-24, 21-13, 21-11

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae (South Korea) 21-13, 21-16

Up next at the French Open, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the unseeded Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the finals, in an attempt to win their first title since July 2023.