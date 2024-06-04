2024 Indonesia Open Day 1 Results: Priyanshu Rajawat upsets HS Prannoy; Lakshya Sen, Treesa/Gayatri through to second round

Indian shutters put up a strong performance on the opening day of the Indonesia Open. Walking away with four wins in five matches, the nation's badminton enthusiasts got plenty to cheer for on Tuesday (June 4).

Getting India off to a winning start in Jakarta was the mixed doubles duo of Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy. Playing against Malaysians Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai, the World No. 45 had quite the fight lined up for them. The Reddys lost the first game 18-21 but staged a comeback to salvage the match 21-16, 21-17.

Taking the court next at the Istora Senayan were men's singles stars Lakshya Sen and Kiran George.

Sen was slated to battle Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama, and while fans expected an equal battle, the Indian was the dominating force throughout the match. The 22-year-old took care of his opponent 21-12, 21-17 in just 40 minutes to ensure an appearance in the Round of 16.

George, on the other hand, was unable to pull off a similar feat. Facing World No. 19 Weng Hong Yang, the Indian pulled off a surprise 21-11 upset in the first game, but was unable to keep that momentum going. His Chinese opponent quickly clawed his way back into the game to take the win 21-10, 22-20.

India's only other doubles pair in action today at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 was the combination of Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand. Fresh off of a semifinal run at the Singapore Open that saw them take down multiple top-10 pairs, Jolly and Gopichand displayed equal poise and aggression on court today. They took down Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu Hsing 21-15, 21-11 without too much effort.

The last match of the day at the Indonesia Open was an all-Indian clash between World Championships bronze medalist HS Prannoy and youngster Priyanshu Rajawat. While the odds were in the veteran's favor, Rajawat’s incredible shot-making saw him upset his compatriot 21-17, 21-12 in less than 40 minutes.

Indonesia Open Super 1000: Full results at the end of Day 1 (Indians Only)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Vinson Chiu/Jennie (Malaysia) 18-21, 21-16, 21-17

Men's Singles Round of 32

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) 21-12, 21-17

Weng Hong Yang (China) beat Kiran George (India) 11-21, 21-10, 22-20

Priyanshu Rajawat (India) beat HS Prannoy (India) 21-17, 21-12

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand (India) beat Cheng Yu-Pei/Sun Yu Hsing (Chinese Taipei) 21-15, 21-11