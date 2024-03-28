2024 Madrid Masters: PV Sindhu, Ashwini/Tanisha through to quarters 

Day three of the 2024 Madrid Masters brought another round of exciting matches, as Indian shuttlers took to the court in a bid to make it to the final eight.

The men's doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila got India's campaign underway. Seeded eight in the event, they were up against Christopher and Matthew Grimley. The Indian's looked in good form and dealt with their foes comfortably, taking down the Scotsmen 21-17, 21-19.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu put up another dominant display in Spain, beating Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun 21-14, 21-12. With this, the former world champion advanced to the Madrid Masters quarter-finals, where she will face Thai sixth seed Supanida Katethong.

Continuing the winning streak for India were Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy as they took on America's Presley Smith and Allison Lee in their round of 16 encounter. The match was a close contest, but the Indians pulled through, winning 22-20, 21-18.

India was the last nation in action on both court two and four, with Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek were in action on the former, while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto took to the latter.

Ponnappa and Crasto faced Australians Tiffany Ho and Gronya Somerville, and made quick work of the first set, winning it 21-14, before sealing their quater-finals berth 21-8.

Meanwhile, Garaga and Pratheek locked horns with trickier opponents in French duo Christo and Toma Junior Popov. The French took the first game 21-16, but the Indians forced a decider 21-15.

While the final game started out on even footing, the Frenchmen were quick to pull ahead after the break. While Garaga and Pratheek put up an impressive fight, they eventually went down 16-21, marking India's only loss for the day.

2024 Madrid Masters: Full results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

Here are India's results from day 3 of the Madrid Masters:

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Huang Yu-Hsun (Chinese Taipei) 21-14, 21-12

Mixed Doubles

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Presley Smith/Allison Lee (America) 22-20, 21-18

Women's Doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Tiffany Ho/Gronya Somerville (Australia) 21-14, 21-18.

Men's Doubles

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila (India) beat Christopher Grimley/Matthew Grimley (Scotland) 21-17, 21-19.

Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov (France) beat Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek (India) 21-16, 15-21, 21-16