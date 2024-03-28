2024 Madrid Masters: PV Sindhu through to round of 16, Kidambi, Manjunath out 

After an interesting opening day at the 2024 Madrid Masters, day two promised yet another round of exciting matches. There were eight Indian shuttlers on court in Spain, keeping fans hooked and at the edges of their seats.

First up was second seed and women's singles star, PV Sindhu. The former World Champion and two-time Olympic medalist cruised past her Canadian opponent Wen Yu Zhang, clinching a 21-16, 21-12 victory.

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath were next in action on court 2. The youngsters put up an impressive display, but fell short against Indonesian sixth seeds, Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, 18-21, 14-21.

Earlier in the day, Karunakaran had also lost his men's singles match. The Indian was up against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh, who beat Sameer Verma yesterday, losing 15-21, 19-21.

Elsewhere, India's campaign in the men's singles came to an early end when Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath, and Kiran George all lost their respective matches.

Srikanth went down against qualifier Koo Takahashi in straight sets, putting a damper on his hopes of making it to the Olympics. Meanwhile, Manjunath lost to Taiwanese Wang Tzu Wei, and George fell short to Chia Hao Lee.

India's only other women's singles player at the Madrid Masters, Ashmita Chaliha, was also on court today. The youngster was up against former Thai World Champion Ratchanok Intanon, but lost the match 13-21, 11-21.

Rounding out the day for India at the Madrid Masters was the mixed doubles duo of Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy. The two were up against Chen Zhi Rey and Yang Chin Tun, winning the match 16-21, 22-20, 21-14.

2024 Madrid Masters: Full results at the end of day two (Indians Only)

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Wen Yu Zhang (Canada) 21-16, 21-12

Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-13, 21-11

Men's Singles

Jia Heng Jason Teh (Singapore) beat Sathish Karunakaran (India) 21-15, 21-19

Koo Takahashi (Japan) beat Kidambi Srikanth (India) 21-18,!21-15

Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-11, 21-12

Chia Hao Lee (Chinese Taipei) beat Kiran George (India) 21-8, 21-10

Mixed Doubles

Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari (Indonesia) beat Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) 21-18, 21-14

Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy (India) beat Chen Zhi Rey/Yang Chin Tun (Chinese Taipei) 16-21, 22-20, 21-14