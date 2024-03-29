2024 Madrid Masters: Sumeeth/Sikki storm into semis, PV Sindhu, Ashwini/Tanisha crash out 

Quarter-finals at the Madrid Masters had four Indian matches lined up for fans, with a mixed bag of results for the shuttlers. PV Sindhu was the country's sole contender in the singles category, while MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Sumeeth/Sikki Reddy, and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto took to court for the doubles events.

First in action was Sindhu, who clashed swords with Thailand’s Supanida Katethong. In the last four times the two shuttlers have faced each other, both have emerged victorious twice.

As the first game began, the Indian and Thai kept pace with each other, swapping points back and forth, neither managing to claim a lead. Things stayed heated, but Sindhu managed to keep her cool to win the first set 26-24.

Katethong clawed her way back into the match in the next game, forcing a decider 21-17. The third set saw Sindhu claim and squander an early lead, with the Thai sixth seed eventually winning it all 22-20.

Up next at the Madrid Masters was the mixed doubles duo of Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy, and they certainly gave Indian fans something to cheer for. The shuttlers were the underdogs going into their match against Indonesian sixth seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, but they didn't let that hold them back.

They lost the first game 14-21, only to stage a perfect comeback in the next set, clinching it 21-11. The Indians kept that tempo going to cap things off 21-17, making it to their first BWF World Tour semifinals of the year.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto took to court immediately after Sumeeth and Sikki, but were unable to replicate their results. The Indians were facing sixth seeds Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun, and lost 21-13, 21-19.

Rounding out the day for India at the Madrid Masters were MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, as they battled Malaysians Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King. The two pairs fought for over an hour, but it was Afrid and King who pulled through 21-19, 21-23, 21-17.

