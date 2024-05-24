2024 Malaysia Masters Day 4 Results: PV Sindhu through to semis, Ashmita Chaliha stumbles 

The quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters 2024 gave Indian badminton enthusiasts and PV Sindhu plenty to cheer about. The former world champion forged ahead to the semifinals of the event, while Ashmita Chaliha, the lone other Indian surviving, fell short after a valiant effort.

Sindhu was the first out of the two to take the court, and she was up against Chinese top seed Han Yue. The last time the duo battled, it was Yue who walked away with a win, her first against Sindhu.

However, back on the court after a short month away, the Indian came ready for revenge. Taking on the World No. 6, Sindhu was dominant from the very beginning, taking an early lead and running away with a 21-13 win in the first game.

Not one to be outplayed, Yue staged quite the resurgence in the next game to win it 21-14 and forced a decider. While Sindhu might have stumbled midway, she showed no mercy in the final game, clinching it 21-12 to secure a semifinal berth.

The only other Indian in action today at the Malaysia Masters was youngster Ashmita Chaliha. She was up against sixth seed and Han Yue’s compatriot Zhang Yi Man. Yesterday, Chaliha had pulled off quite the upset when she got the better of World No. 10 Beiwan Zhang, and fans were hoping for a repeat today.

However, Man proved to be just constantly out of reach of the Indian. While Chaliha did her best, the Chinese took the win 21-10, 21-15 in exactly 30 minutes.

Malaysia Masters 2024: Indian results at the end of Day 4

Here is how PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha fared in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters:

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Han Yue (China) 21-13, 14-21, 21-12

Zhang Yi Man (China) beat Ashmita Chaliha (India) 21-10, 21-15

Up next, PV Sindhu will take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Malaysia Masters. So far the Indian leads the head-to-head between the two 17-1, having last lost to her Thai opponent in 2019.