2024 Malaysia Masters Day 5: PV Sindhu storms into first final of the Olympic year 

The Malaysia Masters women's singles semi-finals are done and dusted with, and PV Sindhu has successfully made her way to her first BWF World Tour final in over a year. Up against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the Indian was forced the full distance before closing the match in dominant fashion in the third game.

After a quarter-final loss for Ashmita Chaliha, Sindhu was the lone Indian surviving in Kuala Lumpur. The World No.15 was scheduled to be the third match on court one at the Axiata Arena today (May 25) and fans couldn't wait for it to begin.

For Sindhu, this marked her first international appearance since the Badminton Asia Championships in early April. Since then, the Indian has taken some time off, choosing to focus on her training and opting out of the Uber Cup and the Thailand Masters.

The decision seemed to have paid off, with Sindhu showing glimpses of her former self on the way to this semi-finals, getting the better of first seed Han Yue in her quarterfinal clash.

At the Malaysia Masters today, Sindhu got off to a shaky start against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. While the two started out on even footing, the unseeded Thai ran away with the game in the second half of the first set, winning it 21-13.

With fans on the edge of their seats, the two-time Olympic medalist was quick to gather her wits in the second game. While the duo were always within striking distance of each other, the Indian forced Ongbamrungphan to a decider, 21-12.

The third and final game was all Sindhu. The fifth seed tiptoed around her Thai opponent in the beginning before asserting her dominance ahead of the mid-game interval.

Once the shuttlers shifted sides, Sindhu simply continued to pounce on Busanan, tying it up 21-12 to make it to her first final since the 2023 Spain Masters.

Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu to face Wang Zhi Yi in finals

Up next at the Malaysia Masters, PV Sindhu will take on China's second seed Wang Zhi Yi in order to break her long title drought. The Indian hasn't stood atop a BWF World Tour podium since her victorious run at the Singapore Open in July 2022.

Coincidentally, it was Wang that the Indian had beaten in the final in Singapore and fans will hope to see her repeat the feat tomorrow.

Overall, Sindhu leads the head-to-head between her and her Chinese foes two to one. However, the last time the duo clashed it was Wang who walked away with the win, beating the Indian 21-12, 11-21, 21-7 at the 2023 Arctic Open.

Additionally, the Chinese currently holds the No.7 spot in the BWF World Rankings while the Indian is World No 15. With Sindhu getting back in form and gunning for a win, fans will be cheering for her as she takes the court at the Malaysia Masters tomorrow.