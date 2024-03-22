2024 Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men and women placed in tricky groups

The groups for the Thomas and Uber Cup are out, and India faces difficult challenges in both events. The men's and women's teams will be playing in Chengdu, China, between April 27 and May 5.

India goes into the Thomas Cup as the defending champions. Two years ago in Bangkok, the men pulled off a feat nobody expected, beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final to claim the country's maiden title at the event.

This time around, India has been placed in Group C alongside Indonesia, Thailand, and England. Meanwhile, China, Korea, Canada, and Australia make up Group A, while Japan, Chinese Taipei, Germany, and Czechia battle it out in Group B.

Lastly, Denmark, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Algeria complete the draw in Group D. The top two teams from each group will get a chance to play in the Thomas Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team arrive at the Uber Cup as the recently crowned BATC Championships. Earlier this year, shuttlers from the country were in action in Malaysia, where they stormed to historic gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

India is placed alongside China, Singapore, and Canada in Group A, while Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, and Australia are in Group B. Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Uganda feature in Group C, with South Korea, Denmark, the USA, and Mexico placed in Group D.

The most successful teams at the Thomas and Uber Cup

The Thomas and Uber Cup has been around for a long time and is widely considered one of the most prestigious events in sport.

For the Thomas Cup, only six countries have won the event since its establishment in 1949. Indonesia has proven to be the most dominant, having taken home the trophy a whopping 14 times.

China sits right behind them in the tally, having been crowned champions 10 times. Denmark remains the only non-Asian country to have won the Thomas Cup.

Meanwhile, China has remained the most successful team in the Uber Cup, having won it 15 times. Japan has six titles, while Indonesia and the United States have three apiece.