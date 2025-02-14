2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India crash out in quarterfinals

India's campaign at the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships has ended in the quarterfinals. The nation's shuttlers were handed a 3-0 defeat by Japan in Qingdao on Friday, February 14.

India entered the event as the bronze medalists of the 2023 edition and looked like strong contenders to make a repeat trip to the podium. The nation began their campaign with a fantastic 5-0 win over Macau in their first tie of the group-stage matches.

From there, the team faced off against 2023 runners-up Korea and put up a strong fight before going down 2-3.

On Friday, India squared off against Japan for their quarterfinal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships. The tie began with the mixed doubles match, with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto taking on World No.12 Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.

The match started with Midorikawa and Saito claiming a dominant 21-13 win in the first game, only for Kapila and Crasto to claw their way to a decider, 21-17. However, the Japanese were too good when it mattered the most, and closed out the third game 21-13.

Malvika Bansod next took on Tomoka Miyazaki for the women's singles match. The Indian was outpaced and while she put up a laudable fight in the second half of the match, Miyazaki walked away with a straight games victory.

With India down 2-0 in the tie, all eyes were on HS Prannoy as he took to court against Kenta Nishimoto. The Japanese got off to a strong start taking the first game 21-14. However, Prannoy managed to keep India's hope alive when he forced a decider. Unfortunately, the World Championships bronze medalist couldn't keep that momentum going, and fell 12-21 in the final game, in a match that lasted nearly 80 minutes.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India vs Japan results

Full results from the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships:

Mixed Doubles

Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito (Japan) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-13, 17-21, 21-13

Women's Singles

Tomoka Miyazaki (Japan) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 21-12, 21-19

Men's Singles

Kenta Nishimoto (Japan) beat HS Prannoy (India) 21-14, 15-21, 21-12

