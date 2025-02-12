  • home icon
2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India dominate Macau to seal spot in quarterfinals

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Feb 12, 2025 13:39 IST
Thomas &amp; Uber Cup Finals 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Results from India vs Macau (Image Source: Getty)

Wednesday (February 12) saw India claim a resounding win over Macau at the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships. With this, the team has finalized their spot in the quarterfinals of the event, regardless of their result against Korea tomorrow.

India’s day in Qingdao, China, got off to a strong start, as the mixed doubles pair of Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath claimed a dominant victory over their Macanese counterparts Leong Iok Chong and Weng Chi Ng 21-10, 21-9.

Up next was the men's singles match, where Lakshya Sen took on World No. 169 Pang Fong Pui. Sen has had a shaky start to his year, but was in impeccable form at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships today, disposing of his opponent 21-16, 21-13.

Following him on court was Malvika Bansod, as she got down to business in the women's singles. With PV Sindhu sitting out the BAMTC, Bansod will be leading the nation's charge in this event. The youngster looked unaffected by pressure today, as she claimed an easy straight-game victory (21-15, 21-9) over Hao Wai Chan.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles event saw an interesting lineup for India, as Chirag Shetty teamed up with MR Arjun. Despite the new pairing, the shuttlers were able to easily overcome Pui Chi Chon and Vong Kok Weng to take a 21-15, 21-9 win.

Ending the day on a high for team India was the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Jolly and Gopichand needed only 27 minutes to outdo Weng Chi NG and Pui Chi Wa 21-10, 21-5. With this, India won at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships without dropping a single game for the first time.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025: India vs Macau full results

Mixed Doubles

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath (India) beat Leong Iok Chong/Weng Chi Ng (Macau) 21-10, 21-9

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen (India) beat Pang Fong Pui (Macau) 21-16, 21-13

Women's Singles

Malvika Bansod (India) beat Hao Wei Chan (Macau) 21-15, 21-9

Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty/MR Arjun (India) beat Pui Chi Chon/Vong Kok Weng (Macau) 21-15, 21-9

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) beat Weng Chi NG/Pui Chi Wa (Macua) 21-10, 21-5

Edited by Parag Jain
हिन्दी