2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India register narrow loss to Korea in run up to quarterfinals

Day three of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships saw India take on Korea for their final group-stage match. The nation's shuttlers put on a fantastic display but went down 2-5. However, they will be moving forward into the quarterfinals due to their win over Macau on Wednesday, February 12.

The tie began with India being dealt back-to-back blows. First up was the mixed doubles match, with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto facing off against Ki Dong Ju and Jeong Na Eun. Kapila and Crasto got off to an incredible start, clinching a 21-11 victory in the first game. However, Ju and Eun came roaring back, winning the next two games to give Korea a 1-0 lead.

Post this, Malvika Bansod took on Sim Yu Jin in the women's singles. Jin was the favorite for the win going into the match, and she lived up to expectations, delivering a clinical masterpiece to win the match 21-9, 21-10 in straight games.

Trending

Up next at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships was the men's singles match which saw Sathish Kumar Karunakaran square off against Cho Geonyeop. Despite Geonyeop being the lower-ranked opponent, it took Karunakaran a minute to find his groove, before he eventually snatched a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 victory to keep India's hopes alive in the tie.

Following Karunakaran out onto the court was the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. Like their compatriot, Jolly and Gopichand put on a stunning show, coming from behind to register a 19-21, 21-16, 21-11 win over their Korean counterparts.

Last up was the men's doubles match, where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and MR Arjun clashed swords with Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung, with the Indians going down 14-21, 23-25.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: India vs Korea Full results

Full results from the India vs Korea tie at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships:

Mixed Doubles

Ki Dong Ju/Jeong Na Eun (Korea) beat Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (India) 11-21, 21-12, 21-15

Women's Singles

Sim Yu Jin (Korea) beat Malvika Bansod (India) 21-9, 21-10

Men's Singles

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (India) beat Cho Geonyeop (Korea) 17-21, 21-18, 21-19

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand (India) beat Kim Min Ji/Kim Yu Jung (Korea) 19-21, 21-16, 21-11

Men's Doubles

Jin Yong/Na Sung Seung (Korea) beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/MR Arjun (India) 21-14, 25-23

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback