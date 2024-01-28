5th Iran Junior International Series 2024: India win 2 medals in men's singles

India won a couple of medals at the 5th Iran Junior International Series 2024, which was held in Yazd, Iran, from January 25 to 28.

Teegala Sai Prasad and Gopireddy Uma Maheshwar Reddy were the two Indians who played in the final of the men's singles Under-19 category. The former won the match 21-19 & 21-17 to clinch the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Gopireddy Uma Maheshwar Reddy didn't have the best finish to his campaign and had to settle for the silver medal.

Speaking of the previous rounds in the men's singles category, Teegala Sai Prasad defeated Iran's Amir Hossein Safshekan 21-7, 21-10 in the Round of 16. Gopireddy Uma Maheshwar Reddy, on the other hand, brushed past Iran's Sobhan Safari with a score of 21-15, 21-9.

Iran's Ahmadloo Amirali lost to India's Gopireddy Uma Maheshwar Reddy in the quarter-finals. The Iranian player won the first game 21-16 to take a 1-0 lead. However, Uma Maheshwar bounced back and won the next couple of games with scores of 21-15 and 21-12 to win the match 2-1.

Khalilian Najafabadi Mahdi lost to India's Teegala Sai Prasad 21-19, 21-11 in the quarter-finals.

Uma Maheshwar defeated third-seeded Fakher Alireza in the first semi-final clash 21-14, 21-12 to make it to the final.

In another semi-final clash of the men's singles event, fourth-seeded Golchin Hosseini Seyedmohammad lost to Teegala Sai Prasad. The Indian player won the first game with a score of 22-20 but lost the second one 21-19.

However, Sai Prasad managed to get back to winning ways, winning the third game 21-19 to set up the men's singles final against Uma Maheshwar.

5th Iran Junior International Series 2024: What happened in the women's singles event?

Iran's Shamsabadi Fatemeh Zahra received a walkover against India's second-seeded Panwar Samayara in the Round of 16 of the women's singles under-19 event.