“A health issue has been bothering me for the last four months” - HS Prannoy reveals he has been battling chronic stomach disorder

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has disclosed that he has been battling a chronic gastrointestinal disorder for the past four months, which has significantly impacted him both physically and mentally. He was diagnosed with a similar health struggle in 2018.

Notably, HS Prannoy was first diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease during the 2018 World Championships. This condition has symptoms like heartburn, abdominal and chest pain, and inflammation of vocal cords.

Prannoy’s training and performance suffered due to this disorder in 2019-2020. However, he managed to overcome it and the lingering after-effects of COVID-19, gradually reclaiming his position among the top players in men’s singles.

Unfortunately, he has experienced a setback once again over the past four months after being diagnosed with the same disorder.

“A health issue has been bothering me for the last four months. That has kind of taken a toll in the last four months, mentally and physically for me, to be in the right physical state which I think I was in the last two years,” Prannoy told PTI.

“But I think it’s all part and parcel of this whole career that there can be a lot of times that we are feeling good. If you’re not consistent in what you’re doing, then you can take a hit and go back to where you were before,” he added.

“It is the same gut issue which had cropped up in 2019. We will get better in the coming months. So yeah, I just need to be a bit more patient,” he stated.

HS Prannoy will be seen next in the Thomas Cup 2024

HS Prannoy played a crucial role in India’s Thomas Cup title win in 2022. Furthermore, he claimed the bronze medal at the World Championships and the Asian Games. He secured his maiden Super 500 title at Malaysia Masters and then finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open in 2023.

Unfortunately, in this season, Prannoy had just one semifinal finish -- at India Open Super 750 -- and regrettably made a series of first-round exits.

However, Prannoy, who secured his spot for the Paris Olympics, looked impressive at the Asia Badminton Championship 2024 when he went past China’s Lu Guang Zu in a marathon 90-minute opening-round match.

Subsequently, he bowed out of the campaign in the pre-quarter-final game over CY Lin by 18-21, 11-21.

It’s important to note that India will enter the 33rd edition of the Thomas Cup as the defending champions after their historic triumph in 2022 on April 27, Saturday. The Indian contingent will feature HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George in singles.