"Have to be prepared for everything and anything" - PV Sindhu on facing Akane Yamaguchi

PV Sindhu is ready for new tactics from World No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi as the two lock horns in a blockbuster quarter-final match at the All England Open on Friday.

The two haven't played each other for over a year but the world champion is expecting the Japanese to surprise her with a new gameplan when the two face off. After her clinical 21-8, 21-8 win over Denmark’s Line Christophersen on Thursday, the Rio Olympic silver medallist shared her views on playing Yamaguchi in a video shared by the All England Open Twitter account.

"Looking forward to Yamaguchi (match). Today she didn’t have a match unfortunately, she got a walkover, but I think I have to be prepared because it has been more than one year that I’ve played against her. So, I’m sure she is going to come with new tactics and new strategies. I have to be prepared for everything and anything," said PV Sindhu.

How far can the 2019 World Champion go? 🤔 #YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/DV8HL4vwGh — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 18, 2021

Akane Yamaguchi did not have to take the court on Thursday as her opponent, Nesilhan Yigit, was asked to pull out of the BWF Super 1000 tournament. Yigit had been on a UK flight where a passenger tested positive, leading to the withdrawals of quite a few players.

With Yamaguchi more rested of the two, the Swiss Open runner-up has an uphill task ahead of her as she hasn't managed to beat the Japanese since 2018.

"Really happy to be back on track" - PV Sindhu

Meanwhile, the Indian shuttlers faced a lot of hassles with inconclusive COVID tests due to which they were barred from practising and from entering the gym. Despite things not going their way initially, PV Sindhu claimed she is enjoying her time in Birmingham so far.

"I’m really enjoying, I’m really happy to be back on track. So, I’m enjoying every moment and hope to enjoy it through the week and do my best,” said the World No. 7.

