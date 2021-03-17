All England Open 2021: Schedule of India’s first round matches on Day 1

The All England Open 2021 will get off to a delayed start on Wednesday in Birmingham with the organizers finally releasing the Order of Play after an uncertain morning.

India's top shuttlers will take to the court at the All England Open 2021 later this evening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham for their first-round matches on Day 1.

Earlier in the day, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) had cleared India's badminton players to compete in the prestigious event after three positive tests returned negative results while retesting.

Three Indian players, as well as one person from the support staff, were impacted by the earlier positive tests.

With things having settled down for now, here is a look at the schedule for India's players on the first day of the All England Open 2021.

Schedule of Indian Players on Day 1 of the All England Open 2021

Saina Nehwal

Players in bold represent India

All England Open 2021 Court 1

MS - Kento Momota (1) vs Parupalli Kashyap - Match starts at 2 PM GMT; 7-30 PM IST

WS - Pusarla V. Sindhu (5) vs Soniia Cheah - Third match on the court

WS - Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt (7) - Eighth match on the court

WD - Ashwini Bhat / Shikha Gautam vs Chloe Birch / Lauren Smith (7) - Ninth on the court

All England Open 2021 Court 2

MS - Kidambi Srikanth (8) vs Nhat Nguyen - Starting at 1-30 PM GMT; 7:00 PM IST

MD - MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi - Third match on the court

MS - Daren Liew vs H.S Prannoy - Eighth match on the court

XD - Pranaav Jerry Chopra / N Sikki Reddy vs Rasmus Espersen Chritine Busch - Eleventh match on the court

XD - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yuki Kaneko / Misaki Matsutomo - Court and time TBA

All England Open 2021 Court 3

WD - Benyapa Aimsaard/ Nuntakarn Aimsaard vs Ashwini Ponnappa/ Reddy N. Sikki - Starting at 1-30 PM GMT; 7:00 PM IST

MD - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Anirudha Mayekar / Nikhar Garg - Third match on the court

MS - Sameer Verma vs Ygor Coelho - Eleventh match on the court

All England Open 2021 Court 4

MS - Lakshya Sen vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen - Ninth match on the court; First match starts at 1-30 PM GMT or 7 PM IST

XD - Dhruv Kapila / Meghana Jakkampudi vs Praveen Jordan / Metali Oktavianti (1) - Court and time TBA

All England Open 2021 Court 5

WD - Meghana Jakkampudi / S Ram Poorvisha vs Alexandra Boje / Mette Poulsen - Fourth match on the court; First match starts at 1-30 PM GMT or 7 PM IST

MS - B Sai Praneeth vs Toma Junior Popov - 11th match on the court

Please note that seeds of the players at the All England Open 2021 are denoted in brackets against the respective players' names.

MS - Men's Singles, WS - Women's Singles, MD - Men's Doubles, WD - Women's Doubles, XD - Mixed Doubles