Sindhu opens campaign against Soniia Cheah, Saina faces 7th seed Mia Blichfeldt at All England Open 2021

After a good run at the Swiss Open, Indian shuttlers will be eager to bring that momentum to the prestigious All England Open 2021, which begins on Wednesday. Since its inception, the All England Open has been an integral part of the world badminton calendar.

World champion PV Sindhu will be aiming to finish on the top podium as compatriot Saina Nehwal looks to reclaim lost glory in this edition.

The All England Open 2021 will serve as a vital preparatory event in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. With the cut-off date for Olympic qualification drawing closer, the event promises exciting action by top shuttlers from all over the globe.

All England Open 2021: Sindhu eyeing her maiden title

Seeded fifth, P V Sindhu will play World No. 32 Soniia Cheah in her first-round women's singles match at the All England Open 2021.

The 25-year-old carries a 1-0 head-to-head advantage against Soniia, whom she had beaten comprehensively by a 21-17, 21-13 scoreline at the 2018 Thailand Open.

All England Open 2021: Saina faces Swiss Open semi-finalist

Saina Nehwal will open her campaign against the seventh-seeded Mia Blichfeldt.

Saina will open her campaign against the in-form Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark on Wednesday. The Dane came into this tournament on the back of a semi-final finish at the Swiss Open earlier this month.

Saina trails 1-0 in her career head-to-head record against the seventh-seed Dane. She lost to Blichfeldt 15-21, 27-25, 21-12 at the 2019 BWF World Championships, in what was their only meeting so far.

Considering Saina's dismal performances over the past few years, the event could be a good opportunity for her to reset her strategies.

Indian contingent at the All England Open 2021

Alongside the women's singles shuttlers, the country will be led by a strong pool of talent in the men's singles events at the All England Open 2021.

H.S Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth, and Kidambi Srikanth will look to regain their confidence and measure themselves against the world's best shuttlers.

Additionally, a total of eight Indian pairs will compete in the doubles categories at the All England Open 2021.

