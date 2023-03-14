All England Open 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The 115th edition of the world's oldest badminton tournament, the All England Open, got underway on March 14 in Birmingham with high-quality matches. Much to the delight of Indian fans, both the Indians on the schedule on the first day — HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen — made a winning start to their campaigns.

While Sen made a statement win with a 21-18, 21-19 victory over World No. 5 Chou Tien Chen, Prannoy got the better of World No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 22-20.

Considering both had suffered first-round exits in their respective last tournaments, the wins should boost their confidence ahead of a tough week at this Super 1000 event in Birmingham.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to draw inspiration from their compatriots as they begin their own challenges. Sindhu is still struggling to get back to her rhythm following a five-month injury layoff. She also recently parted ways with her coach Park Tae-sang. It remains to be seen how the two-time Olympic medalist performs in her new set-up when she locks horns with World No. 17 Zhang Yi Man.

Former top-ranked men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who is searching for his first win of the year, has drawn 25th-ranked Toma Junior Popov in the first round.

In men's doubles, sixth seed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will cross swords with Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in an all-Indian first-round clash.

Last year's women's doubles semifinalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have an uphill task against seventh seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

All England Open 2023 schedule

Venue: Utility Arena Birmingham

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 1000

First round: March 14-15, 2023

Second round: March 16, 2023

Quarterfinals: March 17, 2023

Semifinals: March 18, 2023

Finals: March 19, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 10 am local time/3.30 pm IST.

All England Open 2023 telecast channel list in India

The All England Open is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Tuesday, March 14. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Full list of Indian contingent playing at All England Open 2023

HS Prannoy made a winning start to the Indian contingent's title aspirations

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women's singles: PV Sindhu

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

