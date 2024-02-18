Anmol Kharb is naturally brave and intelligent, says Pullela Gopichand

17-year-old national badminton champion Anmol Kharb created the headlines after defeating China by 3-2 in a women’s team event in the Badminton Asian Team Championship on February 14, Wednesday.

Later, on February 17, Saturday, she propelled the Indian women's team to reach the final of the campaign by defeating Japan 3-2. Notably, it was only Anmol’s second game of the competition as she defeated 29th-ranked Natsuki Nidaira in straight games by 21-14 and 21-18 to take India to the final.

Former player and India's current national chief coach Pullela Gopichand asserted that the latest tennis sensation can beat top players in the days to come, thanks to her ‘intelligent and fearless’ approach.

“She is reading the game well, you can see her intelligence. She played beautifully. Of course, opponents will read her game in time and that’s where she needs to rework on her mistakes but she has been phenomenal," Gopichand stated as quoted by PTI.

“I think the result of the two matches is a testimony that she can beat top players. To take the pressure on and show that kind of nerve, is very refreshing. She is fearless. The kind of strokes that she plays, all come naturally to her. She fought really well and she is naturally brave and intelligent," he said.

Moving into the details of the semi-final clash against Japan, PV Sindhu lost her women’s singles match against Aya Ohori as Team India went 0-1 down. However, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand secured a win over Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida by 21-17, 16-21, and 22-20 to level the scoreline.

Later, Ashmita Chaliha rocketed Team India to take a 2-1 lead after defeating Nozomi Okuhara by 21-17, 21-14. However, Japan made a strong comeback to level the scoreline 2-2 after Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto stunned Ashwini Ponnappa and PV Sindhu by 21-14 and 21-11.

Then came Anmol, who showed no signs of nerves as she clinched victory in two straight games and propelled Team India to the final for the first time in the campaign’s history.

Who is Anmol Kharb?

Anmol was born to Devender Singh and Rajbala in 2007. Her father Devender Singh works as an advocate in Faridabad. She has an elder brother Hardik.

Notably, Anmol started playing badminton after seeing her brother play the game. However, her brother left the game to concentrate on his studies.

Anmol idolizes Saina Nehwal. Interestingly, Nehwal broke onto the international scene after winning the U17 and U19 titles in 2003 and 2006 respectively. The Faridabad youngster wants to emulate the same in her career.