Anmol Kharb ruled out of Uber Cup 2024 with a ligament tear: Reports

The Indian badminton team suffered a major setback after17-year-old shuttler Anmol Kharb was ruled out of the ongoing Uber Cup 2024 due to an ankle ligament tear she suffered against China on Tuesday, April 30.

While attempting a return against China’s Han Yue in the women’s singles game, Anmol slid and twisted her ankle. She suffered immediate pain and was subsequently assisted by the medical staff off the court.

India secured a win over Canada by 4-1 and stunned Singapore 4-1 to secure the second spot before losing to China by 0-5. India are all set to take on Japan in the second quarter-final of the Uber Cup 2024 after their decent performance in the group stage.

Anmol Kharb's compatriot Tanvi Sharma is reportedly in line to take part in the singles line up alongside the other singles shuttlers Ashmita Chahliha and Isharani Barua.

“She would take three weeks to recover” - Anmol Kharb’s coach Kusumm Singh

Anmol Kharb, who hails from Faridabad, Haryana, trains at Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida, under the coaching of former shuttler Kusumm Singh.

Kusumm stated that it will take at least three weeks for Anmol to recover but he’s awaiting more clarity once she gets back to India.

"It was a bad look while we were watching. She has suffered an ankle ligament tear and this doesn't look good," Anmol's coach Kusumm Singh told The Bridge.

“Ideally, she would take three weeks to recover but we will have more clarity when she comes back to India," he added.

India are without major players like PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Gayatri Gopichand, and Treesa Jolly. Nevertheless, the young women’s team put up an impressive show in the group stage.

Anmol Kharb bagged a 21-15 and 21-11 win over Canada's Eliana Zhang to help India start off the campaign on a winning note. She continued her good run over Singapore's Megan Lee Xin Yi with a win by 21-15 and 21-13.

Anmol’s absence would be a major blow for Team India as they step into the knockouts on Thursday, May 2.