Arctic Open 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 2

The second day of the Arctic Open 2023 had six Indians in action, and they certainly delivered. The opening day of the tournament saw India start with multiple wins, as PV Sindhu registered a dominant victory over long-time rival Nozomi Okuhara. She advanced to the round of 16, alongside compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap.

First on court today from India was the mixed doubles duo of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto. The Indians had a strong showing in the qualifying rounds yesterday but fell short against Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito today. The final score read 21-14, 21-18 in favor of the Japanese pair.

Next up at the Arctic Open were the Panda siblings. Rutaparna and Swetaparna were battling Chinese seventh seeds, Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. Despite their best efforts, the sisters lost the match 21-9, 21-10.

Registering India's first win of the day was men's singles player Kiran George. George, who was promoted from qualifying, was up against Toma Junior Popov. The match got off to a tense start, with the Indian claiming a 24-22 victory in the first set.

Not one to back down, Popov lunged to a 21-15 victory in the second game to force a decider. However, Kiran was able to find his original rhythm to race to a 21-15 win in the last game.

Mithun Manjunath, also promoted from qualifying, was fighting against China's Wend Hong Yang for a spot in the top 16. While Manjunath put up a gutsy fight, he eventually went down 21-19, 21-14 to his higher-ranked opponent.

Claiming India's second win of the day at the Arctic Open was Kidambi Srikanth. The Indian was leading the first game 11-6 when his German opponent Max Weisskirchen pulled out of the match.

The last match for India today was the women's doubles of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The pair were facing Japan's Miyaura Reno and Sakuramoto Ayako and won the match in a thrilling encounter where the score read 22-20, 21-19.

Arctic Open 2023 - Results at the end of day two (Indians Only)

This is how Indian shuttlers fared on day two of the Arctic Open.

Mixed Doubles

Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito (Japan) beat Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto 21-14, 21-18

Women's Doubles

Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (China) beat Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda 21-9, 21-10

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) beat Miyaura Reno/Sakuramoto Ayako (Japan) 22-20, 21-19

Men's Singles

Kiran George (India) beat Tomo Junior Popov (France) 24-22, 15-21, 21-15

Wang Hong Yang (China) beat Mithun Manjunath (India) 21-19, 21-14

Srikanth Kidambi (India) won by walkover against Max Weisskirchen (Germany) 11-6