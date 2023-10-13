Arctic Open 2023: Indian results at the end of three

Day three of the Arctic Open saw Indians PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Srikanth Kidambi, Kiran George, and the duo of Ashwini/Tanisha in action. After a triumphant outing at the tournament so far, all the players were looking to book themselves a berth at the Super 500 event.

Getting India started on the right foot was Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. Sindhu absolutely crushed ex-world champion Nozomi Okuhara in her first round and took down Wen Chi Hsu today with a score of 21-11, 21-10.

Next up was Kiran George who was squaring off against Chinese 4th seed Lu Guang Zu. George had a slow start to the game, conceding the first set 21-10. He managed to get some rhythm in the second game, but ultimately lost 20-22.

The third Indian on the court today was Srikanth Kidambi. The shuttler was playing seventh-seed Kanta Tsuneyama from Japan. While Kidambi put up a fight, Tsuneyama eventually ran away with the match 21-15, 21-12.

Following Kidambi on the court was the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. While the two Indians showed some great skills, they eventually fell short against Margot Lambert and Anne Tran in a 44-minute-long match. The final score read 21-19, 21-19 in favor of the French.

Rounding up the day for India at the Arctic Open was Aakarshi Kashyap. The women's singles player was battling Chinese 5th seed Wang Zhi Yi and went down 8-21, 12-21.

Arctic Open 2023: Results at the end of day three (Indians Only)

This is what the scoreboard looked like for India at the end of the third day of the Arctic Open.

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) beat Wen Chi Hsu (Chinese Taipei) 21-11, 21-10

Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Aakarshi Kashyap (India) 21-8, 21-12

Men's Singles

Lu Guang Zu (China) beat Kiran George (India) 21-10, 22-20

Kanta Tsuneyama (Japan) beat Srikanth Kidambi (India) 21-15, 21-12

Women's Doubles

Margot Lambert/Anna Tran (France) beat Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (India) 21-19, 21-19