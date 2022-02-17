Ashmita Chaliha, Tara Shah win but India lose 2-3 against Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships

India went down fighting 3-2 against Malaysia in the Badminton Asia Team Championships at the Setia City Convention Center in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Wednesday.

Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah won their respective singles matches in straight games. However, a narrow three-game defeat by Ashmita Chaliha in the opening match cost India.

With a second successive win, the youthful Malaysian women's team entered the semi-finals by topping Group Y.

On Tuesday, Malaysia displayed an incredible fighting spirit in coming from behind to stun defending champions Japan 3-2 in their opening Group Y match.

Aakarshi Kashyap goes down fighting

World No. 56 Aakarshi Kashyap put up a splendid fight but could not provide India with a winning start. Kashyap was expected to get the better of her Malaysian rival in the first singles.

However, she was edged out by Kisona Selvaduray 16-21, 21-18, 16-21 in a marathon match that lasted 72 minutes. Selvaduray overcame a tough challenge from Aakarshi to help her team get the perfect start.

Malaysia increased their lead when India's new doubles pair Khushi Gupta and Mehreen Riza lost badly 1-21, 6-21 to Valeree Siow and Pearly Tan 1-21, 6-21 in just 21 minutes.

Ashmita Chaliha’s win helps India stay in contention

Ashmita Chaliha thumped Siti Nurshuhaini 21-11, 21-19 to help India stay in contention in the tie. She needed less than half an hour to down Malaysia's Sit, ranked 311 in the world.

The Assam youngster raced to the win in the first game but faced stiff resistance in the second. However, Ashmita did well to close the match in straight games to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

The Indian camp were hoping for their second doubles after the win to level the tie 2-2. However, newcomers Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan slumped to a 10-21, 12-21 defeat against Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing.

Dream debut for 16-year-old Tara Shah

It was a dream debut for teenage sensation Tara Shah. The 16-year-old Pune girl outclassed Malaysia's Myisha Mohd Khairul 21-16, 21-15. Tara needed exactly half an hour to record a brilliant win.19-year-old Myisha Mohd Khairul is ranked 372 in the world but Tara displayed an excellent all-round game to post a straight-game win.

Tara, who is a reserve singles player in the squad, got a chance to play as Malvika Bansod did not travel to Malaysia.

According to sources, the in-form Malvika tested COVID-19 positive prior to the Indian team's departure on February 8 and did not board a flight to Kuala Lumpur. The women’s doubles was weakened because Aarathi Sara Sunil was also found to be COVID-19 positive.

Simran Singhi was not allowed to play against Malaysia on Wednesday. The Indian player was undergoing a 7-day quarantine as they have not received the booster dose, despite being cleared by RT-PCR tests. Singhi went directly to Shah Alam after playing a tournament in Iran.

The Indian women's team will have to win their second and last league match against Japan on Friday to qualify for the knockouts.

The Indian men's team, which lost to Korea 0-5 on Tuesday, will lock horns with Hong Kong on Thursday and Indonesia on Friday. They have to win both their matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

Results (Women’s Group Y)

India lost to Malaysia 2-3

Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Kisona Selvaduray 16-21, 21-18, 16-21 (72 minutes)

Khushi Gupta-Mehreen Riza lost to Valeree Siow-Pearly Tan 1-21, 6-21 (21 minutes)

Ashmita Chaliha beat Siti Nurshuhaini 21-11, 21-19 (29 minutes)

Arul Bala Radhakrishnan-Nila Valluvan lost to Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing 10-21, 12-21 (24 minutes)

Tara Shah beat Myisha Mohd Khairul 21-16, 21-15 (30 minutes).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar