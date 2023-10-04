Asian Games 2023 Badminton Results Day 11: HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Chirag-Satwik duo advance into the quarterfinals

Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered the quarterfinals, reaching one step closer to winning a medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and the women’s doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Gayatri Gopichand-Tressa Jolly failed to make it to the next round.

A closer look at the results

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu hasn’t had the best year, but she showed her supremacy on the badminton court once again with a commanding victory over Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani. In a match that lasted 55 minutes, Sindhu emerged victorious 21-16, 21-16, securing her place in the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy, India's highest-ranked male shuttler at world No. 7, who was missing in the men’s team event final owing to an injury, also advanced to the quarterfinals. Prannoy defeated Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin in straight sets, 21-12, 21-13, showcasing his exceptional skills on the court.

India’s other men’s singles shuttler, former World No. 1, Kidambi Srikanth, faced an early exit. He lost to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in a match that lasted almost an hour.

The Indian had several moments of brilliance during the match, but he ultimately fell short, losing 16-21, 17-21.

In the men's doubles category, India's world no. 2 pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also secured a quarter-final spot after a grueling match against Indonesia's Leo Rollycarnando and Daniel Marthin. The Indian duo had a hard-fought 24-22, 16-21, 21-12 victory in a match lasting 84 minutes.

On the flip side, the women's doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced a tough challenge against the world no. 3 South Koreans, Soyeong Kim and Heeyong Kong. Despite a valiant effort by the 20-year-olds, they were defeated 15-21, 21-18, 13-21 in the round of 16.

In the other women's doubles match, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa exited the competition after a closely contested encounter against Chinese pair Shuxian Zhang and Yu Zheng. The match ended 13-21, 21-23.

Tanisha Crasto, partnering with K. Sai Pratheek, also participated in the mixed doubles. However, they lost 18-21, 18-21 in the round of 16 to the Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.