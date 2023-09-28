Asian Games 2023 Badminton Results Day 5: PV Sindhu leads the charge as Indian women's team start campaign on a high note

India's badminton contingent marked their presence at the Asian Games 2023 by thrashing Mongolia in their first match in the Round of 16. The Indian women's team, comprising some of the country's finest talents, won all three matches of their first tie with exceptional ease. This 3-0 victory not only showcased India's dominance but also set the stage for a potentially historic campaign.

The Indian women's team, featuring the likes of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, and Sikki Reddy, did not show any mercy to their Mongolian counterparts.

The first match in the tie was a demonstration of power by the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. She dispatched Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in just 20 minutes with a remarkable scoreline of 21-2, 21-3. Sindhu's exceptional performance set the tone for the next couple of matches.

In the second match, it was Ashmita Chaliha's turn to shine on the court. She continued India's relentless assault by defeating Kherlen Darkhanbaatar with an identical scoreline of 21-2, 21-3, replicating Sindhu's brilliance. Young Ashmita Chaliha displayed immense composure and skill, making a strong case for India's badminton unit at the event.

The tie was then sealed by 18-year-old Asian Games debutant Anupama Upadhyaya. Her extraordinary abilities were on display as she routed Khulangoo Baatar with an astonishing score of 21-0, 21-2. Upadhyaya's victory not only secured the win for India but also highlighted her potential as a future star in the world of badminton.

With this convincing victory, the Indian women's team has set up a highly anticipated clash against Thailand in the quarterfinals. This will undoubtedly be India's first stern test in the competition, and fans will be eagerly waiting for the showdown between the two badminton powerhouses.

Men's team to start their campaign at the Asian Games on September 29

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team, consisting of HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Rohan Kapoor, and Sai Pratheek, being one of the highest-ranked teams in the competition, received a bye in Round of 16.

They have directly advanced to the quarterfinals, scheduled for September 29, where they will play Nepal. The Indian men's team will be riding high on confidence from their historic Thomas Cup victory, and expectations are soaring as they aim for gold in the Asian Games.

As the Indian shuttlers prepare for their upcoming matches in the team event, fans also look forward to their participation in the individual events that are set to commence on October 2. With top players representing India in both the men's and women's categories, the nation has its eye set on multiple podium finishes and even gold medals.

The Asian Games 2023 has witnessed a sensational start from the Indian badminton contingent. As the action unfolds in Hangzhou, fans are hopeful that the shuttlers will return home with the coveted gold medals, something that has eluded Indian badminton.