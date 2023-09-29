Asian Games 2023 Badminton Results Day 6: India women lose to Thailand in quarters, men’s team assures medal 

The India women’s team lost to Thailand 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the team event on Friday, September 29, in the Asian Games 2023 at the Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 4 in Hangzhou, China.

Starting the tie, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost her match to Pornpawee Chochuwong. Sindhu won the opening game in a convincing manner and looked good to run away with the match. But then Chochuwong scripted a turnaround. It took the Thai shuttler an hour and seven minutes to beat her Indian opponent 14-21, 21-15, 21-15.

After Sindhu went down, it was the turn of the doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand to help India draw level. But unfortunately for India, that did not happen.

Gopichand and Jolly fought hard in their opening game against Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. The Indian pair ultimately crumbled big time under pressure and surrendered meekly in the second game. They ended up losing the match 19-21, 5-21 in 40 minutes.

Thereafter, Ashmita Chaliha lost 9-21, 16-21 in her singles match against Busanan Ongbamrungphan in 44 minutes.

India men assure at least bronze in Asia Cup 2023

In the men’s team quarterfinal, India hammered Nepal 3-0 to assure themselves a medal. The trio of Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Mithun Manjunath put in a dominant showing to thump the minnows.

Lakshya Sen, who brought gold for India from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, beat Dahal Prince 21-5, 21-8 in a match that lasted 22 minutes to give India a crucial 1-0 lead.

Thereafter, it was Srikanth’s turn to show his class. He beat Sunil Joshi 21-4, 21-13 in 31 minutes. Manjunath capped off India’s performance with a resounding win over Bishnu Katuwal. He won the match 21-2, 21-7 in 25 minutes.

The Indian men will next face the winner of the tie between Indonesia and Korea for a place in the final.