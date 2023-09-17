Asian Games 2023: Saina Nehwal likely to win Athletes Committee poll

Saina Nehwal, Indian badminton player and two-time Asian Games bronze medalist, is likely to win from the South Asia Zone in the first-ever Athletes Committee poll in Hangzhou.

The Olympic Council of Asia(OCA) is organizing a poll to choose ten members for an Athletes Committee poll. Of the ten members, there will be two elected officials from each of the five OCA zones (West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, South East Asia and East Asia).

Nehwal is the sole nominee for the South Asia zone, and is expected to win uncontested.

Participants of the Asian Games can vote for the officials between September 18 to October 6 at the six voting stations in athletes and sub-athletes villages.The results of the voting will be announced on the October 7.

Saina Nehwal quashes retirement rumors ahead of Asian Games

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, who is set to miss her first-ever Asian Games since 2006, recently quashed any rumors surrounding her retirement.

The 33-year old missed the trials for Hangzhou citing fitness issues. Speaking at a Harvest Gold Global Race in Gurugram, Saina said:

''Everyone has to retire someday...there is no deadline. Everyone is going to stop when you feel the body is not supporting you. But at the moment I am trying. As a sports person, it is my duty to try because I love the game and I have been playing for so many years."

The Indian shuttler has missed quite a few tournaments in 2023, with fans last seeing her on the international stage in June at the Singapore Open.

The 2012 London bronze medalist had an uneventful 2022 as well, where she managed just one quarterfinal appearance from the 14 tournaments she participated in. The last time Saina Nehwal won an international title was in 2019 at the Malaysia Masters.