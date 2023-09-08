Asian Games 2023: selected Indian shuttlers to attend BAI national camp

On Wednesday, the Badminton Association of India announced that the 19 shuttlers selected for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games between 23rd September and 8th October will have to attend a national training camp.

The camp will be two weeks long, starting from the 11th of September. Players will be required to report at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for the mandatory national camp.

Given that the camp is compulsory, any player looking to participate in a tournament between 11th and 24th September will have to get prior permission from the Badminton Association of India.

The Hong Kong Open, a Super 500 tournament, will take place from 12th to 17th September.

While world number six HS Prannoy and Indonesia Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are confirmed to have skipped the tournament, the names of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand are still in the main draw of the Hong Kong Open.

It remains to be seen if the players will skip the tournament in favor of a camp for the Asian Games or choose to head to Hong Kong to collect precious qualification points for the 2024 Olympics.

India's badminton squad for the Asian Games 2023

The Indian badminton squad for the Asian Games 2023 will include a total of 19 players.

While a handful of shuttlers were granted direct entry into the team with respect to their world rankings, the rest of the athletes fought for their spot in the team in qualification matches held in Hyderabad.

The team for the men's singles category will include HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and Mithun Manjunath.

The women's singles team consists of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyay, and Malvika Bansod.

The men's doubles team includes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun, and the women's doubles team will have Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto.

Lastly, Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, and Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto will represent India at the mixed doubles event.

India has so far won 10 badminton medals at the Asian Games, with a majority of them being bronze. The sole silver medal came in 2018 in Jakarta when Sindhu stood on the podium for the women's individual event.