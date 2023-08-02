Australia Open 2023: Indian players' results on Day 1

The Australia Open 2023 witnessed its first day of action on Tuesday, and there was certainly a lot going on. Indian fans were in for a treat as there were three Indian doubles matches lined up on the day.

First up on the court was women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand. Currently ranked 17th in the world, the Indian pair was up against Canadians Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu.

The duo claimed a quick victory over their opponents, winning the game 21-16, 21-17 in just under 40 minutes.

They will face fourth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara in the pre-quarter round.

Next on court was the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa. Tanisha and Ashwini were squaring off against Indonesia's Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi.

While the Indians put up a solid fight, they eventually lost out to their higher-ranked opponents, 11-21, 21-14, 17-21.

The last Indians on the court at the Australia Open were women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil. The pair was battling Taiwanese duo of Hsu Yin-Hui and Lee Chih-Chen for a spot in the main draw.

Despite some strong gameplay and strokes from Sikki and Arathi, Yin-Hui and Chih-Chen won the game 21-14, 21-17.

Australia Open 2023 - Day One Results (Indians Only)

Women's Doubles - Round of 32

Treesa/Gayathri (India) beat Choi/Wu (Canada) 21-16, 21-17.

Kusuma/Pratiwi (Indonesia) beat Tanisha/Ashwini (India) 21-11, 14-21, 21-17

Women's Doubles - Qualifying Quarter Finals

Yin-Hui/Chih-Chen (Chinese Taipei) beat Sikki/Arathi (India) 21-14, 21-17

While the first day of the Australia Open was a mixed bag for Indian fans, there's still plenty of matches to look forward to on day 2. A total of 10 matches featuring Indian players are lined up at Sydney on Wednesday. These include matches of big guns like PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen.